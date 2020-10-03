West Kelowna firefighters douse brush fire on Mount Boucherie

The blaze was started by an unauthorized campfire that spread to nearby grass and bush Oct. 2

West Kelowna firefighters extinguished a brush fire started by an unauthorized camp fire on Mount Boucherie Friday night.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) received a call at 10 p.m. Oct. 2 for the blaze located about one-third of the way up the mountain above the Darroch ball diamonds.

The rank two fire was approximately 30 meters by 30 meters in steep terrain, and was starting to move uphill, according WKFR Assistant Fire Chief Brent Watson.

“Crews were able to connect into a hydrant at the bottom of the hill and advance hose lines up to the fire. The fire took approximately 30 minutes to fully extinguish, after which crews dug a hand guard around the fire’s perimeter,” Watson said.

Watson said the fire was caused by an unauthorized campfire that escaped its protective ring, spread to the surrounding grass and bush and began climbing onto the bases of trees.

“It’s pretty common I think now across the Okanagan,” Watson said of unauthorized campfires, adding its the first one he’s seen at this location. Watson said the fire was considered accidental rather than suspicious in nature.

WKFR responded with 14 personnel in four fire apparatus, a safety and a command unit.

The fire department warns that although fire season is winding down, conditions remain dry and potentially hazardous.

Brendan Shykora

fire