West Kelowna gym closes temporarily to update COVID safety measures

A West Kelowna boxing gym has been closed by Interior Health (IH) so that it can update its COVID-19 safety plan.
On April 28, Interior Health has issued an order to gain access for an inspection into Final Round Boxing, located at 100-2476 Westlake Road in Westbank.
“Following that inspection, the owner was cooperative and agreed to close voluntarily. We are supporting him to update a safety plan to ensure the location is in compliance with provincial health orders,” IH told the Capital News.
Interior Health added that no further enforcement is planned at this time given the owner is cooperating with the health authority.
