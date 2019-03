No injuries reported by emergency crews

A car crash in West Kelowna ended with a car in a field on Monday afternoon. (Dave Ogilvie)

A minor car crash ended with a car in a field in West Kelowna Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Dobbin Road at Old Okanagan Highway just after 1 p.m. and was cleared 20 minutes later.

Reports say no one was injured.

