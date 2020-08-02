West Kelowna man found dead in van on Vernon road

Foul play is not suspected in death of 39-year-old found Saturday, Aug. 1

No foul play is suspected in the death of a West Kelowna man who was found dead behind the wheel of a minivan in Vernon Saturday, Aug. 1. (File photo)

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of a deceased individual inside a motor vehicle parked near downtown Vernon early Saturday afternoon, Aug.1.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a report of a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot situated in the 3300-block of 24th Avenue. First responders attended the scene where they located a deceased man inside a Ford Freestar minivan.

“Criminality is not suspected in the 39-year-old West Kelowna man’s sudden death and the BC Coroners Service has been notified,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating and is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his unexpected death.

Neither the RCMP nor the BC Coroners Service has any additional information for release on this matter.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

RCMP do suspect foul play in the discovery of a body near Round Lake in Spallumcheen Thursday, July 30, at 9:30 a.m., at a home on Emery Louis Road. However, O’Donaghey said there are no updates on that investigation. Read about it here.

