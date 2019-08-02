FILE - Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking witnesses to aid in an investigation around a suspected stabbing that occurred in Enderby overnight.

West Kelowna man stabbed at Enderby ‘pit party’

Police are seeking witnesses of the suspected stabbing that occurred in Enderby overnight

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking witnesses to aid in an investigation around a suspected stabbing that occurred in Enderby overnight.

A man was stabbed at a local “pit party” in rural Enderby just before 4 a.m. Friday morning, according to police. The man, who suffered undisclosed injuries, was driven closer to town by friends, where he was handed over to emergency first responders.

“Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s rural General Investigative unit has assumed conduct of the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“Given the extent of the victims’ injuries police are seeking additional information surrounding the events leading up to the incident.”

The victim is reported to be a 43-year-old West Kelowna man, who remains in hospital for the time being but is expected to recover.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to call the North Okanagan RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-545-7171 and ask to speak to Const. Tyler Jackson, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

