West Kelowna man wanted in connection with violent assault

RCMP is searching for Dayton Lloyd McAlpine and there is a warrant for his arrest

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine and a photo of a vehicle he could be driving. (RCMP)

RCMP is searching for a West Kelowna man in connection with a violent assault that took place at a home on Cameron Road.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, police were called to the residence just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 following a report of an assault.

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, 34, fled the home before officers arrived and is wanted in connection to the assault.

McAlpine has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as:

Caucasian

5’8’’ fall

130 pounds

blond hair and blue eyes

has a tattoo of “DLM” on his right forearm.

McAlpine may be driving a white 2009 Ford Focus sedan with B.C. licence plate KJ527A.

“RCMP warns the general public not to approach McAlpine and if he is spotted, to call 911 immediately,” stated Cpl. Lobb.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of McAlpine is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

