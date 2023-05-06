West Kelowna native Gauge Estabrooks has been missing since Wednesday night. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help in finding missing 13-year-old boy

Gauge Estabrooks hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, May 3, when he didn’t return home

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Gauge Estabrooks hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night (May 3), when he didn’t return to his home.

He is Caucasian and stands at 5 feet, 2 inches with a slim build and short sandy blonde/brown hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a green t-shirt, black pants, grey skate shoes and carrying a black and grey backpack.

Anyone who sees Estabrooks or has any information is to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

