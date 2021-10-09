Selina Peters was last seen on Sept. 20 at a West Kelowna medical facility. (Contributed)

Selina Peters was last seen on Sept. 20 at a West Kelowna medical facility. (Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP requesting public’s assistance in locating missing woman

Selina Peters was last seen on Sept. 20 at a West Kelowna medical facility

West Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing West Kelowna resident.

Mounties said that Selina Peters was last seen on Sept. 20 at a West Kelowna medical facility.

“Police are very concerned for Selina’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

She is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 31 years old
  • 5 ft. 4 in. (163 cm)
  • 150 lb. (68 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes

Anyone with information on Peters’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurant shuttered after defying vaccine card protocol

READ MORE: Wash, fold, deliver: Mobile laundry service comes to Central Okanagan

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
B.C. Human Rights Tribunal tosses complaints against Henry, Horgan over COVID vaccine card
Next story
Beluga whale traverses B.C. waters on way to first Puget Sound sighting since 1940

Just Posted

Sulphur Tuft mushrooms are common around Vernon now. These ones are rotting a birch log at BX Creek. (Anne Tierney photo)
Get Outdoors! And see all of fall’s changes

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)
Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

An RV is parked in front of a 25th Avenue business for weeks in the Okanagan Landing area. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
RVs to undergo safety checks in Vernon

The Penticton Vees and Vernon Vipers faced off in the season opener at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 8, with Vees coming out on top 4-2. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton Vees kick off season with 4-2 victory over Vernon Vipers