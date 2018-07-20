Dave Ogilive

West Kelowna residents remain on alert due to wildfire

Evacuation alerts are in effect for properties in the Glenrosa area

West Kelowna homes remain on evacuation alert as a fire in the Glenrosa area has grown to eight hectares in size.

Approximately 495 residents are affected by the alert and they should be ready to leave their homes on short notice for an extended period of time due to the blaze.

All properties on streets west of Gates Road (including the west side of Gates Road and Glenrosa Road west of Gates Road) are affected by the evacuation alert including: Carre Road, Chelsea Court, Corine Road, Corral Court, Emerald Road, Fenton Road, Gill Road, McKellar Road, Preston Road, Regent Road, Stonegate Court and Turnbull Road.

More to come.

Most Read