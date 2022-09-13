(File photo)

(File photo)

West Kelowna road rage incident leaves man ‘face down in ditch’

The incident happened about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 13

West Kelowna RCMP is looking for a man after a road rage incident that sent another man to hospital.

On Sept. 13, at around 7:30 a.m., BC Ambulance Service was called to the 1500 block of Bylands Road for a ‘serious assault’. RCMP was told that a green truck and a black truck were ‘jousting’ on Highway 97 near Boucherie Road, including brake checking and shouting.

The black truck followed the green truck off of the highway, before cutting the driver off and getting out of his vehicle.

He then opened the other driver’s door and began punching him in the head. The driver of the green truck was found in the ditch by a passerby and was eventually transferred to Kelowna General Hospital.

Police are considering the driver of the black truck a ‘person of interest’, and describe him as around 6’ tall, in his 30s with a clean appearance. They are asking him to come forward, as well as asking any possible witnesses with dashcam recordings to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

READ MORE: Guns, other weapons and bike chop shop found in Kelowna’s Mission

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway 3 near Keremeos is now open following major police incident

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaCity of West KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral
Next story
Vernon chamber concerned with B.C. making a holiday for Queen’s funeral

Just Posted

Coldstream goalie Austin Seibel, shown in 2021-22 action for the Prairie Hockey Academy of Caronport, Sask., helped the North Okanagan Knights to a pair of wins in three tries as the KIJHL pre-season schedule began Sept. 9-11. (File photo)
North Okanagan Knights take two of three KIJHL pre-season games

The City of Vernon is lifting its campfire ban effective noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vernon campfire ban lifting tomorrow

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British Foreign Secretary William Hague, unseen, tours The Foreign and Commonwealth Office during an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)
Vernon chamber concerned with B.C. making a holiday for Queen’s funeral