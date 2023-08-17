The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn north of West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn north of West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

West Kelowna schools in wildfire protocol mode from McDougall Creek fire

Steps taken for schools in evacuation zone

As summer nears an end, preparing for school is now having added complications caused by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent/CEO of Central Okanagan Public Schools, said they are following the direction of the Emergency Operations Centre, which right now is providing school facilities to support the firefighting effort and provide an emergency lodging site.

“We have protocols in place and we are following that process as unfortunately (wildfires) are not something that is new to us,” Kaardal said.

As there are schools within the evacuation alert zone, Kaardal says individual school records are being secured, teaching staff are being alerted if they wish to collect personal items in their classrooms, and adjustments are being made with operational staff scheduling.

“Beyond the schools, we certainly have concerns for the safety of our staff and students who are within the evacuation areas,” Kaardal added.

“But the EOC people are experts at this so as a school district we follow their lead and do what is asked of us to be done.”

READ MORE: Evacuation orders, local state of emergency in effect due to West Kelowna fire

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCity of KelownaCity of West Kelowna

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crash north of Vernon on Highway 97
Next story
Okanagan drought rating heats up to highest, level 5

Just Posted

Kevin Acton is running to be the next MLA of the new Vernon-Lumby riding for the 2024 B.C. Provincial Election. (Facebook)
Lumby mayor gunning for Vernon-Lumby MLA seat in 2024

Creeks and rivers are running dry, prompting a Level 5 Drought rating for the Okanagan. (Okanagan WaterWise photo)
Okanagan drought rating heats up to highest, level 5

An Australian couple vacationing in the Shuswap captured photos of a bald eagle that appears to have been ensnared by a fishing line on Aug. 3, 2023. (Neil Poh photo)
Bald eagle snagged by fishing line spotted at Little Shuswap Lake

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Crash north of Vernon on Highway 97