West Kelowna teen missing again

Gauge Estabrook was last seen in West Kelowna on Friday, May 12

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old West Kelowna boy.

Gauge Estabrook was last seen in West Kelowna on Friday, May 12 just after noon.

He is Caucasian with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. Gauge is 5-foot-2 and weighs 120 pounds.

Gauge was also reported missing on May 3, and was found on May 6.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP find missing 13-year-old boy

Anyone with information which may help to locate him is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP (250) 762-3300 and reference Kelowna File 2023-25647.

READ MORE: Semi-truck extracted from Kelowna home after 1 month

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownamissing personRCMP