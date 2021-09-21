(Clayton Whitelaw/Black Press Media)

West Kelowna Walmart set to reopen after lengthy closure

The store was forced to close following a Sept. 1 fire that sent smoke throughout the building

West Kelowna’s Walmart is ready to reopen following a more than three-week closure caused by an early-September fire.

The store is set to open for the first time this month at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

A fire in the store’s loading bays early on the morning of Sept. 1 caused only exterior damage to the store but smoke spread throughout, necessitating a lengthy period of clean-up and repairs.

Crews spent the last few weeks removing smoke-damaged products and readying the store for its Sept. 22 reopening.

The store is not fully stocked at the moment but will be getting more merchandise in the coming days and weeks.

“It’s been a big undertaking and we’d like to thank the local community and our associates from the Westbank store for their tremendous support,” said Felicia Fefer, Walmart Canada’s manager of corporate affairs.

