West Kelowna winery launches new exhibit to celebrate Indigenous artists

The exhibit will showcase work from two Syilx Okanagan artists

Grizzli Winery Art Gallery in West Kelowna is launching a new exhibition in celebration of National Indigenous History Month (June).

The exhibition ‘Tmixw- That Which Gives Life’, is a Syilx Okanagan art installment showcasing works from Suknaqinx artists David Wilson Sookinakin and Coralee Miller.

Tmixw – That which Gives Life will be on display to the public from June 2 to August 31.

Grizzli Winery says it wants to celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures, and outstanding achievements of the Okanagan’s Indigenous peoples with the summer installment of its Grizzli Art Gallery.

The work of David Wilson explores traditional ways of Interior Salish People; An evolution of ancient artform using symbols to form a unique style of Okanagan pictographs.

Wilson is Syilx nation, born in the Vernon area of the Okanagan Valley and a member of the Okanagan Indian Band. He has studied Coast Salish, Haida and Plains First Nation artforms.

Wilson works with various surfaces and mediums; canoes, drums, canvas, and wood. His work is published and exhibited in various galleries and public spaces throughout the Okanagan Valley and the Lower Mainland.

Coralee Miller is an Okanagan/Syilx artist who portrays cultural pride through her paintings. She gains valuable inspiration from her family, community and oral stories of which are her favourite theme.

Miller uses art as a way of looking deeper into the Syilx cultural values and bridging the moral lessons and values into a modern-day understanding. She focuses on the lessons of humour and the importance of humility through the ever boastful and immortal trickster spirit, senklip (coyote).

