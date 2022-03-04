Westbank First Nation to investigate alleged improper land sale by staff memebers

Westbank First Nation (WFN) is looking at the need for systematic change following the sale and transfer of WFN lands in the District of Peachland.

A news release from the WFN stated the Hon. Marion Buller presented her report on the purported sale and identified multiple, serious problems with the transaction, potentially depriving WFN of millions of dollars. It said WFN council accepted the findings and recommendations contained in the report and is taking immediate action to implement the reforms needed to protect WFN’s ability to self-govern.

The report found that the Peachland property was purportedly sold and transferred in 2021 by two WFN staff members without the authorization of council. The lead employee based the $1.5 million sale price on an outdated appraisal from 2009, likely significantly less than the market value of the property. The second employee transferred the property. WFN is pursuing further civil and criminal investigations into the transaction to either get the land back or appropriate compensation for it.

The report also identified governance gaps and practices that need to be addressed immediately. The recommendations will help improve governance and oversight of important financial decisions to prevent similar situations from happening again. WFN council has directed senior staff to begin implementation and report progress on a regular basis.

“We are addressing the root causes of the problems,” stated WFN Chief Christopher Derickson. “We are also assembling a Reform Advisory Committee of governance experts and members to advise on reform efforts to implement the recommendations in the report and help strengthen the self-government of our Nation. Our members deserve accountability, transparency, and a government that protects their interests. We need to work together to put our Nation on the right path to a better future for members.”

The WFN release did not identify the property in question. Capital News has reached out to WFN for further comment as well as the District of Peachland.

