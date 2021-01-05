Wrought iron picket fences can be deadly to wildlife. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service file photo)

Wrought iron picket fences can be deadly to wildlife. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service file photo)

Westside deer impaled by fence believed dead: CO

Conservation Officers called to Westshore Estates

Just days after issuing a warning about deadly fences, conservation officers responded to yet another impaled deer.

A wrought iron fence with pointed pickets around a Westshore Estates property caused significant injuries to a deer trying to jump over it Monday, Jan. 4.

“It was on the fence briefly and freed itself,” CO Tanner Beck said. “It likely died because it had a pretty significant injury.”

While this was the first Beck had seen at this location, the neighbour that called it in said she has seen this happen six other times.

The owner is aware, according to the neighbours.

READ MORE: Two deer euthanized after becoming impaled, stuck on Kelowna fences

There is an easy adjustment to such fences, said Beck.

“Any of the spikes above the top bar, just cutting those off would be a quick fix,” Beck said, adding that owners could also put a 2×6 piece of wood on top of the spikes.

In Kelowna, wrought iron fences with pointed pickets rising above a horizontal rail are illegal, banned by a City of Kelowna bylaw.

But that’s not the case in Vernon.

“I have spoken to city planners and they are looking into proposing bylaws,” Beck said.

Whether there is a bylaw against such fences in your area or not, the Conservation Service urges property owners to reconsider such fences due to the impact on wildlife.

“It’s a fairly common call,” said Beck. “Especially in the winter.”

With snow on the ground, deer can’t get a good footing to jump, which is why these calls are more frequent this time of year.

“The injuries are almost always very significant,” Beck said.

READ MORE: Snowmobilers rescued near Enderby

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Just Posted

Wrought iron picket fences can be deadly to wildlife. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service file photo)
Westside deer impaled by fence believed dead: CO

Conservation Officers called to Westshore Estates

The City of Vernon is considering amending the OCP to allow for future development that would see nearly 200 homes added to Vernon’s hillside neighbourhood of Turtle Mountain. (City of Vernon)
City eyes expansion of Vernon’s Turtle Mountain

Item set to go to public hearing Jan. 11

Vernon council meetings have now gone strictly virtual following the latest provincial health orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Public opinion still permitted, virtually, in Vernon

Hearings on two proposed developments go online

Britton Creek Highway 5, 10 a.m. Jan. 5.
Coquihalla closed tonight for avalanche control

Highway 5 will close at 10 p.m. Jan. 5

Vernon Search and Rescue assisted three stuck snowmobilers on Hunters Range east of Enderby Jan. 3, 2021. (VSAR - Contributed)
Snowmobilers rescued near Enderby

Vernon Search and Rescue members unstick three sledders around Hunters Range

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

(File)
Man killed in police shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Justice Nigel Kent says public health orders designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t clear

Blake Cann, Melissa Jones and Blake Jr. (bottom right) welcomed their newest family member, Paisley Sandra-Lynn Cann in the back of an ambulance on the side of Highway 19A after a harrowing drive down-Island from Port McNeill in the early hours of 2021. Photo courtesy Cann family
Expectant B.C. mom dodges branches, elk and an empty gas tank to deliver New Year’s baby

Harrowing ordeal for couple ends in joy on the side of highway north of Campbell River

Lippy went missing after a rollover on the Coquihalla. (Aaron Proudfoot/Facebook)
Family’s dog missing after Coquihalla rollover

Highway drivers asked to keep an eye out for the small dog named Lippy

FILE – Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BCTF blasts ‘one size fits all’ school COVID plan, calls for transparency from Henry, Dix

Most students returned from the winter holiday break on Jan. 4

Most Read