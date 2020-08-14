Westside fire nearly snuffed

A helicopter buckets water from the north end of Okanagan Lake to help action a fire off Westside Road Tuesday, Aug. 11. (Submitted Photo)

An ‘under control’ fire near Six Mile Creek Road off Westside Road is nearly out, according to the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Information officer Kyla Fraser said a final patrol will be conducted this afternoon (Friday, Aug. 14).

Once a sweep is done and the site is deemed clear of hot spots, the fire will be considered out, she said.

The human-caused fire started as a structure fire Tuesday, Aug. 11, but it spread to the surrounding brush. BC Wildfire Service responded to the fire early that morning.

A helicopter was used to bucket water from the nearby Okanagan Lake. One area resident said they could see smoke on the ridge and a lot of action on the water Tuesday.

“We had the helicopter come fill up by here,” the Abel Cove Road resident said.

Wildfire crews returned to monitor the blaze Wednesday, which was then classified as under control.

No structures other were threatened, officials said.

