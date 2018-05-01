Westside Road caves near Ewings Landing

Single-lane alternating traffic between Udell and Firwood roads, two properties on evacuation alert

A portion of Westside Road near Ewings Landing has caved in, forcing an evacuation alert for two properties in the area.

“The northbound shoulder has eroded away,” said Steve Sirett, Okanagan-Shuswap district manager with the Ministry of Transportation. “Looks like from over saturation on the ground similar to what we’ve been seeing in other areas.”

The road is open, but only to single lane alternating traffic. Load restrictions to 50 per cent have also been put in place between Udell and Firwood roads.

A geotechnical engineer was on site Tuesday assessing the situation and will be making recommendations.

“We’ve already got crews ramping up and will begin repairs as soon as possible,” said Sirett, who couldn’t say how long exactly the work could take. “It could take some time before we’re open to two lanes of traffic.”

An evacuation alert was issued Tuesday at 12:35 p.m. for two properties (cabins) below Westside Road at Ewings Landing due to slope instability.

The properties under evacuation alert include:

8645 N Westside Road

8635 Westside Road

Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets, and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

RELATED: Evacuation order for Killiney Beach properties

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts; however, residents of the area should be prepared to obey a potential evacuation order.

Sand and sandbags are available to help Central Okanagan residents with their flood prevention preparations. The 15 sand and sandbag locations across the region can be found at cordemergency.ca/map.

