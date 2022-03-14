Westside Road construction could cause delays

Newport Creek culvert replacement to last up to 2 weeks

Work on installing utility services on 20th Street between 43rd and 45th Avenues starts Tuesday, Dec. 21, and is expected to be completed by end-of-day Thursday, Dec. 23. (City of Vernon photo)

North Westside residents are reminded of some ongoing work that may impact your commute.

Road construction started Monday, March 14 on Westside Road, between Sqarielks and Louis Estates roads.

Work is underway daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with single-lane alternating traffic.

The road work is due to Newport Creek culvert replacement, which could take two weeks to complete.

KNN Contracting has undertaken the construction while AIM Roads will be on site for traffic control.

