Repairs to the Whiteman Bridge will close Westside Road daily from Oct. 18 to Nov. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Westside Road construction wraps up early south of Vernon

Whiteman Bridge work caused lengthy closures for traffic

Westside motorists won’t have to wait or go the long way around anymore.

Construction on Whiteman Bridge south wrapped up ahead of schedule Monday, Nov. 1.

“Traffic may now move freely thru the area,” Aim Roads reports.

Work started Oct. 18 and was expected to continue until Nov. 4.

The bridge, located between Chief Saddleman Road and Hummingbird Avenue, had lengthy closures which meant residents had to time their travel according to openings or go the long way around through Vernon and Kelowna.

READ MORE: Westside Road closure to cause delays between Vernon and Kelowna

READ MORE: Wildfire cleanup begins on Okanagan Indian Band land

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Previous story
White Rock Lake wildfire volunteers honoured in Vernon

Just Posted

Repairs to the Whiteman Bridge will close Westside Road daily from Oct. 18 to Nov. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Westside Road construction wraps up early south of Vernon

Vernon Panthers offensive lineman James Lehoux (74) takes care of South Kamloops Titans defender Chance Brandon (65) while protecting quarterback Cole Budgen during the Panthers’ 45-8 romp in Okanagan AA/AAA Hybrid Division Junior Varsity Football League play Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Playoff lives at stake in Battle of Vernon

Photographer Carla Hunt captured the fall colours in early October on trees spared by the White Rock Lake wildfire near Monte Lake. (Carla Hunt Photography)
White Rock Lake wildfire volunteers honoured in Vernon

Fireworks blasted off from Beasley Park Halloween Sunday thanks to the Lake Country Fire Department. (Renjith Madhavan photo)
PHOTOS: Fireworks blast off in Lake Country