Westside Road down to single lane in windstorm’s wake

Wednesday’s windstorm, Jan. 13, 2021, knocked trees and power lines down blocking Westside Road between Irish Creek Road and Traders Cove. (Tiffany Carmen Genge - Facebook)

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect on a portion of Westside Road following Wednesday’s windstorm.

The storm Jan. 13 led to broken trees, downed power lines and debris along Westside Road blocking the main arterial for most motorists — some manoeuvred around the obstacles.

Road maintenance work between Traders Cove Road and Main Street, 16 kilometres north of West Kelowna, is scheduled between 8:30 and at least noon Thursday, Jan. 14, says DriveBC.

