Christopher Raymond Derickson is the new chief of the Westbank First Nation (File photo)

WFN elects new chief

Westbank First Nation members elected Christopher Raymond Derickson Thursday night

Christopher Raymond Derickson has been elected as the new chief of the Westbank First Nation (WFN).

Derickson received a total 200 votes in the election, beating out the first female chief Lindley Roxanne by 26 votes.

READ MORE: Westbank First Nation Council approves annual budget

Derickson has held a seat on the WFN since 2012, and he will now serve a three-year term in his new role.

Four councillors were also elected in the election, including Fernanda Alexander, Lorrie Hogaboam, Jordan Coble and Andrea Alexander.

In total, 376 ballots were counted out of a total of 633 eligible voters — a 59 per cent voter turnout.

The new chief and councillors will be sworn in at an oath of office meeting on Sept. 24.

Connor Trembley
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read