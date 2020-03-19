Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis has seen an increase in new clientele and larger product purchases. (Contributed)

‘What better time than now’: Pot sales on the rise in Kelowna

Local pot shops have seen an increase in new clientele due to COVID-19

During a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to hunker down and quarantine, many are finding new ways to pass the time. A popular method as of late has been to consume recreational cannabis, according to a local pot shop.

Angela Duke, manager of Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis in Rutland, said business has been good, noting a spike in new clientele over the last few days as people begin to self-isolate.

“Definitely bulk buying is happening that’s for sure,” said Duke.

“We are also experiencing a larger volume of new people. It has been on a steady increase for the last three to four days.”

Duke said she has been meeting a lot of new clientele that don’t drink alcohol and are looking for alternative ways to pass the time.

“Most of our clientele, instead of going and buying a six-pack they’re buying a couple of joints or an eighth.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s last video rental store, Leo’s Video, to close in face of COVID-19

Stress levels are naturally high during such a difficult time and people are looking for relief. Smoking cannabis is a much healthier method of stress relief than alcohol, which is why Duke said spending hours at home has created a safe time for people to try new cannabis products.

“A lot more people are dipping their toes into the edibles now because they have all that time,” said Duke.

“They don’t really have any commitments at the moment and if you’re going to be in quarantine what better time than now.”

If you are a new user and are unsure of what strain is best suited for you, Cheebas has you covered. The shop offers an Ipad quiz that goes through a series of personalized questions such as the preferred method of consumption, experience with cannabis, time of day are you smoking and what are you looking to feel.

Cheeba’s is also taking appropriate precautions, sanitizing its Ipad’s hourly and allowing no more than 10 people in the shop at a time.

The shop is still open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located at 140 Rutland Road South in Kelowna and at 1812 Byland Road in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Rutland Centennial Park upgrades in final phase of completion

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

CoronavirusLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Everybody’s in the same boat’: Tourism operators starting to see COVID-19 cancellations
Next story
Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches

Just Posted

Two men allegedly kick in door of Lake Country home

Police are looking for more information about the incident

Okanagan craft distillery looks to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

Okanagan Spirits is waiting on bottles and some red tape before offering distillery-made product

Dust advisory in effect for Vernon

High concentrations of coarse particulate matter is expected to persist

Sunny weather for Okanagan’s first weekend of spring

Though, meteorologists say our calendars may be a little slow to the punch at ringing in spring

‘Hi Baba’: Armstrong man finds creative way to maintain visits with grandma amid COVID-19

Despite the care facility being closed to the public, Jamie Gilowski saw power in the pen to send his love

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Princeton mayor urges calm amid fears of food and supply shortages

“Our grocery store will be receiving regular shipments.”

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

Shuswap shelters committed to providing help even during pandemic

Lighthouse Emergency Shelter looks at increasing the number of months it’s open

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

‘What better time than now’: Pot sales on the rise in Kelowna

Local pot shops have seen an increase in new clientele due to COVID-19

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Kelowna’s last video rental store, Leo’s Video, to close in face of COVID-19

By the end of the month, Leo’s Video will close once again

Most Read