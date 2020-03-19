‘What better time than now’: Pot sales on the rise in Kelowna

Local pot shops have seen an increase in new clientele due to COVID-19

During a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to hunker down and quarantine, many are finding new ways to pass the time. A popular method as of late has been to consume recreational cannabis, according to a local pot shop.

Angela Duke, manager of Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis in Rutland, said business has been good, noting a spike in new clientele over the last few days as people begin to self-isolate.

“Definitely bulk buying is happening that’s for sure,” said Duke.

“We are also experiencing a larger volume of new people. It has been on a steady increase for the last three to four days.”

Duke said she has been meeting a lot of new clientele that don’t drink alcohol and are looking for alternative ways to pass the time.

“Most of our clientele, instead of going and buying a six-pack they’re buying a couple of joints or an eighth.”

Stress levels are naturally high during such a difficult time and people are looking for relief. Smoking cannabis is a much healthier method of stress relief than alcohol, which is why Duke said spending hours at home has created a safe time for people to try new cannabis products.

“A lot more people are dipping their toes into the edibles now because they have all that time,” said Duke.

“They don’t really have any commitments at the moment and if you’re going to be in quarantine what better time than now.”

If you are a new user and are unsure of what strain is best suited for you, Cheebas has you covered. The shop offers an Ipad quiz that goes through a series of personalized questions such as the preferred method of consumption, experience with cannabis, time of day are you smoking and what are you looking to feel.

Cheeba’s is also taking appropriate precautions, sanitizing its Ipad’s hourly and allowing no more than 10 people in the shop at a time.

The shop is still open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located at 140 Rutland Road South in Kelowna and at 1812 Byland Road in West Kelowna.

