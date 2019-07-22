7-Eleven wants to know your favourite wing flavour. (7-Eleven)

What kind of chicken wings do Canadians love the most? 7-Eleven is going to find out

Naked Pub-Style Wings or Dressed Wings?

7-Eleven is celebrating the upcoming National Wing Weekend (July 27-29) with a poll to find out Canada’s top chicken wing.

The contenders? The simple and classic Naked Pub-Style Wings or awesome sauced Dressed Wings.

Voting ends July 29, and every vote enters you for a chance to celebrate in style with a free wing delivery worth up to $25.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for homeless youth

READ MORE: Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen to exhibit work in Kelowna

Winners who do not fall in a delivery area will receive a $25 7-Eleven gift card.

You can find out more about the contest and vote at 7-Eleven.ca/nationalwingweekend.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enderby begins community child care planning

Just Posted

Enderby begins community child care planning

Local Kara Wilhelms hired as project lead

Cherryville residents warned of road closure

Sugar Lake Road bridge closures planned

CDART trains North Okanagan volunteers

Regional group looking to form to help animals in cases of emergencies and disasters

Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Similkameen Shuswap

Chance of showers for much of the region this afternoon

PHOTOS: Vernon’s Summer Music Festival a hit at Caetani Centre

Acts from Argentina to Vernon gathered in the back yard of the Pleasant Valley home Saturday

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Deborah A. Ryane claims her employer discriminated against her on basis of mental disability

House arrest for ‘vicious’ back-alley attack on South Okanagan man

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was at the Mule Nightclub prior to the assault

Visual artists, musicians to gather at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Events scheduled for July 28 and Aug. 25

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Shuswap air cadet contests Department of National Defence gender policy

Haircut inspires challenge of regulation around male/female identity

Update: Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Most Read