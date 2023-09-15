What remains on the west side of Okanagan Lake as wildfire evacuees return home

Wildfire damage at Lake Okanagan Resort from the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Wildfire damage at Lake Okanagan Resort from the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
The Tiki Bar located at Lake Okanagan Resort burned to the ground in the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)The Tiki Bar located at Lake Okanagan Resort burned to the ground in the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Camp Owaissi was heavily damaged in the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Camp Owaissi was heavily damaged in the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
As residents are allowed to return home to areas ravaged by the Grouse Complex wildfire, much of the devastation has yet to be seen by many in the Central Okanagan.

Black Press reporter Brittany Webster with assistance from Dockside Marine, set out on Okanagan Lake to see the remnants of homes and businesses, including Lake Okanagan Resort and Camp Owaissi. She hoped to capture what can be rebuilt as the community works to come together and support each other after yet another displacing event in the Okanagan.

Residents near the McDougall Creek wildfire are reminded that there are still evacuation orders and alerts in place.

READ MORE: Wildfire evacuation orders downgraded to alerts for Westside Road residents

