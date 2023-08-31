Wheels up on terminal expansion at Kelowna International Airport

It is the largest infrastructure project in the airport’s history

Construction on the terminal building expansion at Kelowna International Airport is expected to be completed by 2026. (Black Press Media file photo)

The terminal building expansion at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) will start in September.

It is the largest infrastructure project in the airport’s history and will increase capacity and provide an improved passenger experience.

“This project will improve connectivity to our region for those travelling to the Okanagan and for our residents and is reflective of the growing importance of YLW to our region’s economic development and potential,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

Changes to parking in long-term lot A, restricted access into the terminal building from the south end of the building (departures), and demolition work will start in the security screening area.

During the three-year construction period, there will be additional temporary impacts to existing amenities in the departures lounge.

“Throughout construction, the guest experience is a key priority” added Sam Samaddar, chief executive officer, YLW. “Our team is making every effort to minimize impacts and inconvenience to passengers caused by construction.”

Phase 1 of the expansion will add approximately 5590 sq. metres of new space to the terminal building and 1200 sq. metres of renovated space to the existing terminal building.

This includes an expanded departures lounge, improved food and beverage options, an expanded security screening area, and new direct access on several gates for departing and arriving passengers.

The project will cost $90 million. At Monday’s (Aug. 28) meeting, council approved $17.5 million in capital expenditures for the expansion which will be funded by the airport, meaning there is no impact on taxation.

Council also approved an amended airport improvement fee of $28 per passenger effective January 1, 2025.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

