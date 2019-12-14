A still from the KGH Foundation’s Where the Miracles Live video. (KGH Foundation photo)

‘Where the miracles live’: Shane Koyczan narrates powerful KGH Foundation video

‘There is more to being alive than just our data plans… there’s our plans’

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation has released a powerful video showcasing the stories of those that pass through its doors.

Narrated by Penticton-based spoken word artist Shane Koyczan, the two and a half minute video exhibits life: a hockey player, a young girl and her grandfather, a new mother and the hospital’s efforts in helping all of them.

“Life isn’t beautiful because it lasts forever, so time is where the miracles live.”

The video, called Where the Miracles Live, can be viewed below.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
