A White House official says President Donald Trump plans to announce Thursday whether he’ll impose tariffs or quotas on steel and aluminum imports. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

If Canadians are hoping to be spared from American tariffs, they may be disappointed.

A White House official is telling the U.S. Sunday talk shows that President Donald Trump has made up his mind: steel and aluminum tariffs will apply to everyone.

That includes America’s No. 1 supplier of both: Canada.

White House trade official Peter Navarro, making the rounds of weekly talk shows, says that excluding one country will create a slippery slope — he says tariffs would go up on the remaining countries, and everyone else would demand the same treatment as Canada.

He is being repeatedly pressed on the Canada issue in these interviews. Show hosts are asking him how the White House can possibly justify using a national security excuse for imposing tariffs on a close NATO partner, and official member of the U.S. military-industrial complex.

Navarro did leave one hopeful possibility for Canada: he says that while no countries will be excluded, some key industries might be. Of special concern to Canada is the auto industry — and how these tariffs would play havoc with cross-border supply chains.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Multiple collisions reported south of Vernon on Highway 97

Just Posted

Vipers upend Silverbacks for 2-0 lead

Vernon takes care of Salmon Arm 6-4 Saturday at Kal Tire Place

Multiple collisions reported south of Vernon on Highway 97

Tow-truck crews have responded to begin cleanup

Public input sought for proposed park

Open house on proposed Hurlburt Park on Okanagan Lake set for Wednesday in Vernon

Weather wreaking havoc on highways

RCMP called to handful of vehicles off-road south of Vernon

Repeat champs at OC spaghetti bridge competition

Grade 9 students from Lumby stand as champs at 35th annual contest at Okanagan College in Kelowna

Lumby grow facility breaks ground

Phase one of True Leaf campus is expected to be operational by fall 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Penticton takes a two-game lead in Interior Division quarterfinals

Vees steam past Express with a 9-2 win in second game of series

Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Elusive Greenland sharks caught on camera in Nunavut

A first for researchers involved in the study

Most Read