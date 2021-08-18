White Rock Lake: All-clear given for Thompson-Nicola Regional District electoral area properties

Evacuation alerts issued in July and early August for more than 400 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Electoral Areas L (Grasslands) and M (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) have been rescinded and changed to all-clear as of Wednesday, Aug. 18. (TNRD photo)

Evacuation alerts issued in July and August for more than 400 properties in Areas L and M

Good news for 435 property owners in the Thompson-Nicola Valley Regional District.

Evacuation alerts in Electoral Area L (Grasslands) and Electoral Area M (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) issued on July 14, July 27, and Aug. 9 have been rescinded to all clear as the threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents.

These Alerts are rescinded to all-clear for the following 435 properties listed here.

Should conditions change, an evacuation alert and/or evacuation order could be reinstated as necessary. Please contact the Emergency Operations Centre for further information or assistance.

TNRD Emergency Operations Centre

Phone: 250-377-7188

Toll Free: 1-866-377-7188

emergency@tnrd.ca.

