White Rock Lake wildfire burning 8.5 km west of Westside Road

Winds blew the White Rock Lake wildfire toward Okanagan Indian Band land yesterday but heavy smoke hindered accurate detection.

Clearer conditions yesterday allowed BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) to better detect the fire perimeter. As of last night, the fire burning at around 32,500 hectares is about 8.5 kilometres west of Westside Road.

But, the decrease in smoke also allowed for aircraft to join the firefighting efforts.

“Currently the trajectory of the fire has continued on the ridge between Whiteman Main and Bouleau Road,” a 6:30 p.m. update from Okanagan Indian Band said, noting more accurate mapping depicting the fire’s position is to come.

“Structural protection teams have worked all day to get all the mass water delivery systems set up and are standing by should protection action become necessary.”

Westside Road remains closed to northbound traffic at the evacuation zone. DriveBC says this is between Pinecrest and Six Mile Creek roads for 8.4 km. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The closure, OKIB said, allows BC Wildfire crews to set up the fire suppression systems.

“The road closure will likely continue for the duration of the evacuation order time period.”

BCWS said the benefits of the last rainfall are gone and temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s with humidity.

Forecasted winds may impact the fire activity beginning as early as Thursday afternoon, BCWS said.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for 544 properties in the Central Okanagan (RDCO), 85 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, 10 in the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, 32 in the Regional District of North Okanagan and below the Whiteman Creek drainage including Parker Cove and Whiteman subdivisions on OKIB land. Alerts are still in effect for thousands more.

The City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen have opened the IPE grounds to aid evacuees.

A temporary camp will be set up for 200-plus provincial wildfire fighters and support staff at Kin Race Track in Vernon for the next four to six weeks. Members of the public are asked to respect the privacy of those staying there and use other municipal facilities for recreation purposes.

“The City of Vernon welcomes BC Wildfire Service to our community and would like to thank all firefighters and support personnel who are working tirelessly across the province in response to wildfire activities taking place,” a statement from the city reads.

O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen has opened its grounds to campers with their own equipment, while the North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association is offering space for evacuated animals. Those with valid evacuee paperwork and camping gear can call the O’Keefe Ranch at 250-542-7868 or reach out on Facebook if in need of someplace to stay. Anyone in need of NOTRA’s facilities due to wildfire evacuation orders can contact 250-549-0105 or by email at notra1984@gmail.com.

Eleven helicopters, 10 danger tree assessors, 136 firefighters, 43 pieces of heavy equipment and 14 support staff are assigned to the fire.

More than 100 structure protection personnel from 25 different fire departments are prepared to defend properties in Westwold, Falkland, Cedar Hills, Pinaus Lake and communities along Westside Road 24-7.

