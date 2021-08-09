White Rock Lake wildfire: Evacuation alerts rescinded for Chase, Spallumcheen

With warmer weather in the forecast, municipalities warn alerts could be put back in place

The Village of Chase has rescinded its evacuation alert issued in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The alert, put in effect on Aug. 6, was lifted by the village at 2 p.m. on Aug. 9. However, the village reminded residents the fire continues to burn out of control and that an alert may need to be reissued.

As of Aug. 9, the White Rock Lake fire was estimated at 55,700 hectares in size. An evacuation alert remained in effect for properties immediately to south of Chase within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, and an evacuation order remained in place for properties south and southwest of the alert area including Pritchard.

An evacuation alert was also rescinded for properties in Spallumcheen, within the Regional District of the North Okanagan. According to an Aug. 9 media release from the township, though the White Rock Lake fire remains active, good gains were made over the weekend with the cooler, wet weather and, based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, it was determined the evacuation alert could be lifted. Still, the township asked that residents have emergency plans in place, noting warmer weather is in the forecast and fire behaviour can quickly change.

For more information can be found at spallumcheentwp.bc.ca, chasebc.ca, tnrd.ca and rdno.ca.

