White Rock Lake wildfire forces more evacuation orders for Westside Road

Properties from south of Westshore Estates along Westside Road from Killiney Beach are under evacuation order

View from across Okanagan Lake of White Rock Lake fire. (Facebook)

A new evacuation order is being issued for those impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

This order is being issued by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan in the West Electoral area. The properties affected are from the south of Westshore Estates along Westside Road from Killiney Beach including Ewings Landing, which was previously on an evacuation alert since Aug.1.

Residents in this extended evacuation area have until 1 p.m. today, (Aug.6) to return and gather belongings and all must leave their properties.

Evacuees must leave the area travelling south on Westside Road as there is no access to the north.

READ MORE: Structures, campground destroyed as White Rock Lake wildfire grows to 45,000 hectares

As of Friday morning, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated at 45,000 hectares and burning out of control.

It stretched from the most northern flank at 13 kilometres southeast of Pritchard to the most southeastern perimeter five kilometres from Westside Road.

The wildfire grew exponentially over the past 24-hours along the northeastern and eastern flanks, with minimal growth along the southeast flank.

Fire officials have expressed disappointment in those who choose not to leave the evacuation order areas and put first responders at risk.

The new evacuation order includes 608 properties along Westside Road from 8525 Ewings Landing Road (south end) to 9995 Westside Road (north end), up to the Sugarloaf Forest Service Road turn off.

Specific roads affected include:

•Attenborough Rd

•Beachwood Rd

•Blarney Pl

•Brant Rd

•Elliot Rd

•Ewings Landing Rd

•Portion of Fintry Estates (parcel at the end of Houghton Rd)

•Galway Pl

•Hodges Rd

•Homer Cres

•Houghton Rd

•Keithley Rd

•Kenyon Rd

•Kilarney Pl

•Kildare Way

•Kilkenny Pl

•Killarney Pl

•Killarney Way

•Killeney Beach

•Killeney Pl

•Leah Rd

•Lester Rd

•Marchbank Rd

•Moody Cres

•Nerie Rd

•Sugar Loaf FSR

•Udell Rd

•Westside Rd (from 8645 to 9995 Westside Rd)

•Portions of Westside Rd N

•Winchester Dr

•Winchester Rd

Wildfire crews protecting homes along Westside Road. (Facebook)

As the area was previously on alert, most residents should be prepared to leave their properties and be away from their homes for an extended period of time and report to Emergency Social Services (ESS).

An ESS reception centre for evacuated residents is located at 1480 Sutherland Ave in Kelowna.

READ MORE: More Mounties deployed to North Okanagan to help with White Rock Lake wildfire situation

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan