The City of Vernon thanks ESS volunteers for their service during the 2021 wildfire season; from left, Nancy Hadley (volunteer), Fire Chief David Lind, Judy Button (volunteer), Linda Gillis (volunteer), Sue Saunders (Emergency Program Coordinator, City of Vernon), Mayor Victor Cumming.

The City of Vernon thanks ESS volunteers for their service during the 2021 wildfire season; from left, Nancy Hadley (volunteer), Fire Chief David Lind, Judy Button (volunteer), Linda Gillis (volunteer), Sue Saunders (Emergency Program Coordinator, City of Vernon), Mayor Victor Cumming.

White Rock Lake wildfire volunteers honoured in Vernon

City, districts host Emergency Support Services volunteers with special lunch

Volunteers who helped White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees this summer were honoured with a special luncheon Oct. 27.

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming extended his gratitude to the 169 volunteers who answered the call to help at the Emergency Support Services reception centre over its 40 continuous days of operations.

More than 6,000 hours were put in to register nearly 3,000 evacuees from numerous jurisdictions and provide them with more than 10,000 referrals to commercial suppliers.

“Citizens rallied together during this emergency and gave generously of their time, compassion and personal skills, to work in the reception centre and provide ESS to evacuees from neighbouring communities,” Cumming said. “We all benefit when the community comes together and look after one another during disasters. I could not be prouder.”

Dignitaries from the city, Regional District of North Okanagan, Township of Spallumcheen and Thompson-Nicola Regional District were in attendance to acknowledge the volunteers and work they put in at the Dogwood Gym ESS centre.

“Emergency Support Services is called the heart of emergency response,” Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind said.

“The work is delivered with compassion and empathy, primarily by civic-minded volunteers who come forward to help their neighbours in a time of need.”

Volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross, SPCA, Salvation Army and other non-government organizations were also recognized for their efforts in supporting those most affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

READ MORE: Clothing drive keeps Vernon’s homeless warm

READ MORE: Kicking Horse to require proof of vaccination for guests

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases decline over weekend, 25 more deaths

Just Posted

Photographer Carla Hunt captured the fall colours in early October on trees spared by the White Rock Lake wildfire near Monte Lake. (Carla Hunt Photography)
White Rock Lake wildfire volunteers honoured in Vernon

Fireworks blasted off from Beasley Park Halloween Sunday thanks to the Lake Country Fire Department. (Renjith Madhavan photo)
PHOTOS: Fireworks blast off in Lake Country

FILE – A help wanted sign is displayed at car wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Conroy
Thompson-Okanagan’s unemployment rate shrinks nearly in half from 2020

The North Okanagan Knights and Princeton Posse are currently tied for fourth place in the KIJHL’s Bill Ohlhausen Division with five points each. The Posse defeated the Knights 4-1 Friday in Princeton. The two teams meet again this Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan Knights give away valuable point