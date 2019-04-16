White supremacist gets life for running down black man in US

Russell Courtier’s sentencing came after jurors found Courtier guilty of murder, hit-and-run driving

A white supremacist who ran down and killed a young black man in Oregon two years ago was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 28 years.

Russell Courtier’s sentencing came after jurors in March found Courtier, 40, guilty of murder, hit-and-run driving and the hate crime of second-degree intimidation in the death of 19-year-old Larnell Bruce, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported .

Courtier and Colleen Hunt were in a Jeep driven by Courtier in August 2016 when he was encouraged by Hunt to drive into Bruce after the two fought outside a convenience store in the Portland suburb of Gresham, authorities have said.

Prosecutors argued Courtier was motivated by his white supremacist beliefs — saying he was a member of the European Kindred white supremacist prison gang and was wearing the gang’s logo on his baseball cap and had its tattoo on his leg when he encountered Bruce.

READ MORE: Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

Surveillance video showed Bruce standing outside the store when Courtier drove up and parked. A fight erupted, but it was not clear how it started, said prosecutor David Hannon.

The video then captured Bruce running down a street and a sidewalk in an attempt to get away from Courtier, who chased Bruce in the Jeep and hit him. Bruce died several days later.

Hannon called Courtier violent and “unapologetic” for his white supremacist views.

Bruce’s mother, Christina Miles, told Courtier in court that “you allowed the devil to misguide you and take the life of such a beautiful young spirit.”

Larnell Bruce Sr., the victim’s father, said he hopes Courtier spends his time in prison thinking about whether he wants his own son, who is 8, to grow up among white supremacists.

“That ideology that you have is not good for anybody,” Bruce said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Courtier teared up in court, but did not speak during the sentencing because his lawyers said they advised him against doing so. He is already serving a four-year sentence for his role in a 2015 bar attack.

Hunt pleaded guilty to manslaughter, agreed to accept a 10-year sentence and was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty
Next story
Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Motorcyclist involved in Vernon crash

Accident causes traffic delays near Butcher Boys

Lumby woman recalls trip to ‘breathtaking’ Notre-Dame

Legendary world landmark suffered significant damage Monday during fire in Paris

Grieving the four killed in Penticton shooting will take time, expert says

People are going to handle grief differently, including feeling varying emotions, grief expert says

Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Staff member said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings”

VIDEO: South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Fire at Vernon high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

West Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Daniel Snyder went missing April 15

The Alternator ArtMart vending machine set to launch

ArtMart will launch May 2 in Kelowna

Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. states released back into the wild

The five southern mountain caribou were released north of Revelstoke earlier this month.

Matt Andersen brings new album to Kelowna

The Canadian musician will bring his 9 piece band to Kelowna April 23

Man shot during flight from Shuswap car wash pleads guilty

Kaymen Winter, 25, sentenced to two years for fleeing police officers in 2017

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

Most Read