Whose Line Is It Anyway? live version coming to Okanagan next summer

Whose Live Anyway? hits the Kelowna Community Theatre July 18

A new, live rendition of the popular U.S. show Whose Line Is It Anyway? comes to Kelowna next summer.

The improv show, Whose Live Anyway? brings a combination of original characters from the show with some fresh talent, comedy and laughs.

The cast coming to Kelowna includes Ryan Stiles, part of the original trio of the shows cast with Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie and American comedian Wayne Brady. Joining Stiles will be Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davies, who had recurring roles on the show, and American actor Joel Murray.

The original Whose Line Is It Anyway? show originally aired in 1998 and ran until 2007 with host Drew Carey.

A revival of the show was picked up in 2013 with host Aisha Tyler. Stiles returned along side Mochrie and Brady, with Proops and Davies again being featured in guest roles. The show’s 15th season aired this past June.

READ MORE: Kim’s Convenience to take the stage in Kelowna

READ MORE: Okanagan welcomes international design gurus Arne & Carlos

The show hits Kelowna Community Theatre July 18, part of only four shows in Canada. The improv show features comedy, song and a large level of audience participation.

A PG-13 rating has been given to the show but all ages are welcome.

More information at theatre.kelowna.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

Just Posted

Get skis, get caffeine: Vernon ski makers and coffee shop team up for promotion, fundraiser

Customers who buy skis from Skevik Skis on Saturday will receive $100 gift card to Triumph Coffee

Tributes pour in for beloved Vernon Schubert Centre manager

Jack Gareb, 76, is being remembered as a kind, loving, wonderful individual

Take trip through Black Forest at Vernon Art Gallery

Winnipeg artist Diana Thorneycroft brings ominous exhibition to town in time for Halloween

Vernon moving company Canada’s best agent

Cidel Moving and Storage named Agent of the Year by the Canadian Association of Movers

Strong medical support boosts Vernon swimmer from ‘four months of hell’

Racked with pain training for 55+ BC Games, Dave Poggemiller rebounds with help to win eight medals

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Langley couple’s home targeted by rental scam that’s duped handful of people

Their Langley property was listed for rent online without their knowledge as part of a scam

VIDEO: Horses bring joy and excitement to Salmon Arm seniors

Two Andalusian beauties pop in to Interior Health facility for pats and treats

Morning start: Do you know what the M&M in the colourful candies stands for?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

Student exemption from Foundation Skills Assessment up to parents

School District 83 superintendent agrees with criticism of ranking, but supports testing

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Most Read