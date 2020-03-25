COVID-19 Image Credit: CDC

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

As more cases of COVID-19 are identified in the B.C. Interior every day, the question of where those cases are — specifically — starts to weigh more heavily.

While it won’t release numbers on a city-by-city basis, the Interior Health Authority said you should assume COVID-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly by following the advice of the provincial health officer.

Rumours and news tips have filled the inboxes of local reporters, who have followed up with the health authority on each one.

But, Interior Health has declined to confirm anything.

Susan Duncan, a spokesperson for the authority, said with the stigma and nervousness associated with COVID-19, people need to feel safe knowing that their identities will be protected if they come forward and are diagnosed with the virus.

“When there is a positive case, the patient receives support from the health authority’s public health teams, but the community is not identified by the province to protect that patient’s identity and to further enable the protection of others by encouraging people to come forward if needed,” said Duncan.

As far as protecting people’s privacy, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry shares much the same opinion.

“We will not be identifying the specific location of confirmed cases unless public health providers cannot be certain they have reached all those who need to be contacted and who, therefore, might be a risk to the public,” said Dr. Henry.

“We want people who have symptoms to contact us, and to feel safe contacting us knowing their privacy will be protected so the steps to protect the health and safety for all can be taken. This is why privacy is important to everyone. It allows public health providers to do the work they need to do to keep everybody safe.”

The most recent numbers from Henry on March 24 confirmed 41 cases in the Interior Health region. Province-wide, there are 617 cases, of which 59 are currently hospitalized.

READ MORE: All travellers returning to Canada are mandated to quarantine: Freeland

READ MORE: #PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Just Posted

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Black Press newspapers adapt to COVID-19 impact

The Vernon Morning Star is moving to one print edition a week amid COVID-19

Vernon police up early to disarm man with knife

RCMP responded to a disturbance on Heritage Drive at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25

92-year-old Vernon woman crochets 1,000 toques for donation

Daisy Ferguson has been working on the toque project for the past six years

Look at that Vernon view

Check out this view of Kalamalka Lake looking south from the Commonage.… Continue reading

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

What can you say about the coronavirus that hasn’t been said 24-7… Continue reading

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen asks residents not to use landfills

Request comes in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Urgent Adams River restoration work to support salmon run

North Shuswap company opening channels to improve flow for salmon fry

Kelowna RCMP on scene of possible murder

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Most Read