Wildfire above Summerland

Wildfire burning near Summerland.

The blaze sparked Thursday evening

Another wildfire has sparked in the Okanagan.

A .30 hectare blaze is burning above Summerland in the Liddell Creek area.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however, two fires that started Thursday afternoon across Okanagan Lake are believed to be started by lightning.

BC Wildfire is aware of the blaze and has noted it on the provincial dashboard.

Residents in the area report seeing one helicopter and one small plane dumping water on the fire.

To the south, the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control at more than 4,250 hectares. The fire has forced several properties to evacuate in the Olalla and Village of Keremeos area.

