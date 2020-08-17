A wildfire, estimated at four hectares in size, was discovered burning northeast of Craigellachie on Aug. 16, 2020. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie off of Highway 1

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

A wildfire is burning northeast of Craigellachie.

Believed to have been lightning caused, the fire, located in an unpopulated area about 9.3 kilometres north of Highway 1, was discovered on Sunday, Aug. 16.

As of noon on Monday, Aug. 17, the fire was estimated at four hectares in size and classified as “out of control.”

Fire information officer Gagan Lidhran with the Kamloops Fire Centre described the blaze as a surface fire with visible open flame. She said 20 BC Wildfire Service personnel were working on the attack with air tankers and a helicopter. No structures were threatened by the blaze.

Read more: Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

Read more: Fire sparked in North Okanagan human caused

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keremeos firefighters called to truck and camper fire
Next story
Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap

Just Posted

North Okanagan woman facing first degree murder makes court appearance

Body of 55-year-old man found in Okanagan Indian Band home July 30

Not guilty plea entered in Vernon murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

UPDATE: Fire near Lavington human caused

Wildfire near Nicklen Lake now one hectare

Celebrity baker gives Vernon cafe owner a sweet surprise

Natalia Shevchenko was crowned queen of the Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3, last fall

PHOTOS: Dogs, er, sniff out competition with owners at Coldstream duathlon

Ninth annual Doggie Duathlon features owners walking their dogs, then finishing with refreshing swim

Heat warning for Okanagan, thunderstorm watch for Shuswap

Expect highs of 35 C in the Okanagan and strong winds in the Shuswap area

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie off of Highway 1

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

Sacha Perry-Fagant has been studying at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Dyer:The BC Step Code

Research indicates Canada could replace 100% of power from dams with solar, using only 13% of the land

Summerland Terry Fox Run organizers urge individual efforts

Participants encouraged to run, walk, swim or cycle distance remaining in 1980 Marathon of Hope

Kootnekoff: Federal genetic non-discrimination legislation upheld

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Horoscopes for the week of August 17

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read