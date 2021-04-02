A blaze west of Chase was at 22 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service on the morning of Friday, April 2. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Update: Wildfire burning west of Chase not expected to grow

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze at 22 hectares

Update: Friday, April 2, 10:30 a.m.

The BC Wildfire service reports a fire burning west of Chase is being held at 22 hectares.

According to the Kamloops Fire Centre, firefighters with the Adams Lake Fire Department responded to the wildfire, located in an area approximately seven kilometres southwest of Chase, on Thursday, April 1.

Firefighters were back on the scene on the scene the following morning.

“We’re not expecting it to grow beyond it’s current perimeter,” said the Kamloops Fire Centre’s Nicole Bonnett.

Original story

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a fire approximately 22 hectares in size is burning west of Chase.

The blaze within the Kamloops Fire Centre is located on approximately seven kilometres southwest of Chase, to the west side of the South Thompson River along Celewt Road (near Kamloops-Shuswap Road). As of Friday morning, April 2, the cause of the fire was still unknown.

The wildfire service also reported a 10-hectare fire burning east of Okanagan Lake, again cause unknown.

Read more: Okanagan region wildfire season already heating up

Read more: B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

bc wildfires

Second phase of Highway 1 widening project in Chase to start this spring

