The Palmer Lake fire is an estimated 40 hectares in size

Photos taken by Angela Massey from a beach in Osoyoos.

A wildfire is burning across the border from Osoyoos in the United States.

The Palmer Lake in Washington state is about 100 acres or 40 hectares in size.

The blaze is about 15 km from the border with Osoyoos.

The Town of Osoyoos Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) met on Tuesday to discuss the wildfire burning near Palmer Lake.

Click here for updates from the town on the wildfire.

The cause of the blaze is not known.

