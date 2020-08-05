Map of the Trepanier Road wildfire near Peachland provided by B.C. Wildfire. (Photo - B.C. Wildfire Dashboard)

Wildfire burns near Okanagan Connector

All lanes are now open on Highway 97C

A wildfire near Trepanier Road in Peachland broke out about 12 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5).

Highway 97C was initially closed near the blaze but has re-opened to a single lane traveling westbound about 2 a.m. according to DriveBC. All lanes are now open to traffic in both directions as of 6:30 a.m.

The fire is 0.24 hectares in size. The wildfire outside of Peachland is just one of 13 active wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Aug. 5.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

bc wildfires

