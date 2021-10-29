Photographer Carla Hunt captured the fall colours in early October on trees spared by the White Rock Lake wildfire near Monte Lake. (Carla Hunt Photography)

Wildfire cleanup begins on Okanagan Indian Band land

Interim homes being constructed for those who lost theirs

Clean up is beginning on the destruction caused by the White Rock Lake wildfire for Okanagan Indian Band residents.

The Site Clean Up Project begins Tuesday, Nov. 2 and is planned to be completed by Dec. 23, 2021.

The construction zone is between the Six Mile Creek Road and the Mud Hole area.

Equipment will be transported Nov. 2 by Progrus Constructors, which is expected to cause traffic delays.

Cleanup starts Nov. 3 on sites with structural losses and property requiring burnt cars and other scrap metal removed. The car crusher is scheduled to arrive Nov. 15.

Band members expecting interim housing units will have sites on their property prepare

“The Band members expecting interim housing units will have sites on their property prepared for the installation of these units,” OKIB said.

Interim housing units will be assembled over the next three weeks, and then transferred to the prepped sites.

Traffic disruptions may occur on Westside Road therefore motorists are asked to reduce speeds and watch for workers in the construction zones.

READ MORE: Westside Road community mourns the loss of shop in White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Westside Road closure to cause delays between Vernon and Kelowna

B.C. Wildfires 2021

