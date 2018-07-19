Organizers have cancelled the Bull-a-Rama event planned for July 21 at the Penticton Speedway. Western News file photo

Wildfire concerns cancel Penticton Bull-a-Rama

Fire, smoke and travel all factors in cancelling the event at Penticton Speedway

Citing concerns about the ongoing wildfires, air quality and transportation, organizers have cancelled the Bull-a-Rama event planned for Saturday evening at the Penticton Speedway.

Speedway owner Johnny Aantjes said they were concerned about the welfare of the animals and the riders.

“Last year, when we had the fire situation all around the province and the smoke, we battled with trying to get enough riders. People were trying to take care of their farms and ranches,” said Aantjes.

“Getting the bulls here was a bit of an issue. You don’t want them getting stuck in traffic. You don’t want them sitting on the road for 3, 4, 5 hours.”

Aantjes said most of the livestock comes from the Kamloops and Vernon areas, and the closure of Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland for a time was a concern, as is the long list of fires burning And the possibility of more thunder and lightning.

“We’ve already got a bunch of fires going. It’s hot weather, it’s high winds. It is not making sense right now,” he said.

Aantjes says they are looking at possibly putting another bull-riding event on the schedule for September or October.

“It is a little bit late to plan it at this point, but we’re looking at it,” said Aantjes. “It would be tough to make it happen, but we’re going to try.

“If we can’t, then we will put it in place for next year. That’s all we can do.”

The bull-riding events have become a popular attraction for the Speedway.

Related: Bull-a-Rama at the Penticton Speedway

“I think we are gaining some momentum with adding our dedicated arena and bleacher space, and the pens and so on for the animals. We’re about as well set up as we have ever been,” said Aantjes.

“This was looking to be one of our best events. This night event is typically when we get our better crowds, and in July we have more tourists looking for some options of things to do.”

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
BX wildfire a ‘fire of note’
Next story
Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

Just Posted

Search and Rescue home sought

Alternate approval process being used to borrow $3.5 million for Vernon society

Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

Regional District of North Okanagan available to help neighbourhoods and groups achieve FireSmart practices

Coldstream standoff defendant faces sentencing hearing

Kelly Blake Torvik’s matter moved to judicial case manager’s office to set sentencing date

Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

Search underway for missing Lumby man

John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts breaks fundraising record for Vernon Gallery

More than $62,000 raised for Vernon Public Art Gallery through annual event

Penticton bans open burning

Temporary fire ban takes effect noon Friday

Volunteers volunteer to play Armstrong event

Valley First Music in the Park is proud to announce that Volunteers will be playing Friday, July 27.

Man shot dead in Oliver home

RCMP major crime unit investigating after 58-year-old man was shot and killed

Syrian refugees fear for lives at home

Former head of Salmon Arm Refugee Coalition says Canada should be doing more

Fire crews build guard around Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland

Lightning-caused fire near Summerland now at estimated size of 80 hectares

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire grows to 340 hectares

BC Wildfire is on scene of what is being called the Good Creek blaze

Shuswap’s first Syrian refugee wants world to stop dictatorship

Six of nine refugee families remain in Salmon Arm, all settling well ‘in paradise’

Coldstream resident launches activewear for curvy women

Curvy Fit Girl Fashions launched in 2017 and offers one-of-a-kind fitness clothing for sizes 8-24.

Most Read