(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Wildfire confirmed north of West Kelowna

Reports of smoke were called in around 7 a.m.

Smoke in West Kelowna has been confirmed to be a wildfire on Tuesday morning (Oct. 11).

Around 7 a.m., a grass fire was reported around McDougall Road and Rosewood Drive but the blaze looks to be above Bartley Road towards the McDougall Rim Trail.

BC Wildfire Service told Capital News that one attack crew and one responding officer are attending the scene as of 9:15a.m. The fire is being titled the ‘McDougall Creek wildfire’.

No size can be given as of yet.

Capital News will keep up to date on the situation.

READ MORE: Structure fire turned 2 hectare wildfire now under control in Kelowna

