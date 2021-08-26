Wildfire evacuation alert east of Cherryville rescinded

Alert was for select properties affected by the Winnifred Creek fire

An evacuation alert for properties affected by Winnifred Creek fire east of Cherryville has been rescinded as of Aug. 26. (Shelly Davies photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan is rescinding the evacuation alert for properties along the East Kettle River Forest Service Road and Keefer Lake Road due to the Winnifred Creek fire.

Properties rescinded from the evacuation alert include:

• Properties along Highway 6, 15 kilometres east of Cherryville – 25 km east of Cherryville;

• Properties on the East Kettle River FSR, Kettle River Mainline Road, Keefer Lake Road, including the Keefer Lake Area.

Residents are reminded that although the evacuation alert has been removed, the Province of British Columbia is still facing the threat of wildfire in the area. BC Wildfire Service recommends residents stay connected with up-to-date information and remain aware of current situations and weather conditions.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. RDNO residents are encouraged to visit www.rdno.ca, and the RDNO Facebook page for more information.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Injured firefighter arrives at Vernon airport

READ MORE: VIDEO: Large controlled burn postponed on White Rock Lake wildfire



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021