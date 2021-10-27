Wildfire evacuee given keys to restored car in Armstrong giveaway

Heather Wells of Lytton found out Thanksgiving weekend she had been nominated by North Okanagan pal

Heather Wells of Lytton (right), an evacuee guest of the North Okanagan since the summertime wildfire wiped out most of her community, was in need of a reliable vehicle, and her situation caught the attention of Armstrong Car Giveaway organizer Tim Miller (centre), who presented Wells with the keys to a fully restored 2001 Chevy Impala. (Facebook photo)

It was a Thanksgiving treat Heather Wells wasn’t expecting.

Wells, from Lytton, was given the keys to a fully restored 2001 Chevy Impala as the winner of the Armstrong Car Giveaway, spearheaded by Tim Miller of Extreme Mobile Auto Detailing.

Nominated by her friend, Brandi, from Armstrong, Wells was taken by her friend to Armstrong’s One-Stop Automotive (who also helped in the giveaway) under the guise of stopping in to see her “friend,” Miller.

“We shook hands and I told her (Wells) she was having a good day,” said Miller. “She asked, ‘What do you mean?’ and I reached into my pocket, pulled out the keys and handed them to her. I explained the contest and she just started tearing up.”

Wells has been a guest of the North Okanagan since she was evacuated from her Lytton home in the summer due to the wildfires and did not have a reliable vehicle, wrote Brandi, her nominator.

Originally open only to Armstrong residents, Miller said the decision to expand the contest was made due to the situation wildfire evacuees were facing. He said he received about a dozen nominations for the car.

The vehicle was restored by Miller, Bernd Klaila from One-Stop Automotive, Armstrong’s Lordco Auto Parts and Nelson’s Glass. Vernon Subaru, and Brooke Hovey and Shirley Fowler from the City of Armstrong also played roles in the contest.

Wells also received some donated cash from Miller’s residential neighbours and friends, and some autographed shirts from Miller’s friend Mike Hall of Rust Valley Restorers’ History Channel TV show fame.

READ MORE: Needy Armstrong resident to receive new-to-them car



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charitycontest