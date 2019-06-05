Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

Highway 1 is closed west of Kamloops as firefighters respond to a new wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service reports what is being called the Sabiston Creek fire, west of Savona, has grown to 40 hectares in size.

The #BCWildfire west of Savona, now referred to as the Sabiston Creek fire, is ~40 hectares in size. Ground crews will remain on site overnight and airtankers are continuing to provide support. Erratic and gusty winds are challenging suppression efforts. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 5, 2019

“Ground crews will remain on site overnight and airtankers are continuing to provide support. Erratic and gusty winds are challenging suppression efforts,” states a BC Wildfire Service on their Twitter feed.

Witness Nathan Ritchie says strong winds are causing the fire to increase in size, and that it has jumped the highway.

BC Hydro reports 419 customers between Wallachin and Savona are now without power as a result of the blaze.

