(Black Press file photo)

Wildfire mitigation funding sought by City of Kelowna

Funds would be used for four main activities conducted by the city

City of Kelowna staff has applied for an annual provincial grant that, if successful, will help keep several FireSmart programs running throughout the community.

An application for a $180,000 grant through the province’s Community Resiliency Investment Program (CRI) was submitted on Jan. 20.

The funds would be used for four main activities including a fuel modification project within McKinley Mountain Park, and facilitation of the residential debris chipping program.

It provides curbside removal of vegetation from FireSmart priority zones around homes throughout the city.

The money would also support an existing term position within Parks Services to provide FireSmart program activities, including hazard assessments for all critical infrastructure, as well as participation in regional FireSmart outreach activities.

The city has a Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP), which was updated in 2022, that defines the risk from wildfires and identifies measures to mitigate those risks.

The CRI Program is aimed at reducing the risk and impact of wildfire on communities in B.C.

From 2019 through 2022, Kelowna has received approximately $500,000 to complete activities related to CWRP recommendations.

