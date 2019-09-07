Wildfire near Peachland grows to 10 hectares

The fire was first reported on Thursday in the Mount Kathleen area

The Mount Kathleen wildfire that sparked west of Peachland remains out of control and has grown to 10 hectares, BC Wildfire Service says.

The blaze was ignited Thursday and is thought to have been started by a lightning strike.

UPDATE: The Kathleen Mountain fire, ~26 kilometres W of Peachland, remains out of control & is ~10 has. 30 #BCWildfire personnel are working to establish control lines, assisted by 2 helicopters & 2 pieces of heavy equipment. Smoke is highly visible from #Kelowna & #Peachland. pic.twitter.com/CtrQZM8aen — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 7, 2019

The original crew of 14 firefighters that was assigned to the blaze on Friday has since doubled.

“We have 30 BC Wildfire Service personnel responding today to establish some control lines on it,” said wildfire information officer Taylor MacDonald.

That crew is being supported by two helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment. Additional aerial resources will be made available if needed.

The blaze is located approximately 26 kilometres West of Peachland and North of Princeton-Summerland Road.There are no communities threatened by the fire at this time, though residents in Peachland, West Kelowna and Kelowna may see smoke rising in the hills.

Spot fire sparks overnight near Vernon

A minor spot fire north of Whiteman Creek near Vernon was called in late Friday night. The cause is not yet known. Three BC Fire personnel are attending to that fire Saturday.

Brendan Shykora