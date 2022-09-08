BC Wildfire Service personnel were attempting to access the 15-hectare Cooke Creek wildfire burning out of control northeast of Enderby on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Wildfire northeast of Enderby grows to 15 hectares
BC Wildfire service has 15 personnel working to access blaze
A wildfire burning in Hunter’s Range northeast of Enderby has grown to 15 hectares.
Ignited by lightning, the out-of-control Cooke Creek blaze was discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
As of Thursday morning, Sept. 8, the fire had grown from three hectares on Wednesday morning to 15. The BC Wildfire Service said it had 15 personnel looking for a way to access the remote blaze, with extra personnel available to help with the effort.
